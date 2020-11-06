 PewDiePie explains why he isn't accepting streaming donations anymore - Dexerto
PewDiePie explains why he isn’t accepting streaming donations anymore

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:51

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie explaining
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is no longer accepting streaming donations from fans, after calling the process “weird.” This comes after Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed she’s putting a $5 cap on hers.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie is the undisputedly one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. In March, the Swede revealed his move towards streaming after signing a multi-million dollar deal with YouTube.

During his November 5 broadcast, the 31-year-old announced that he will no longer be accepting donations from fans. The star explained why he found the process to be “weird” after giving money away to Twitch streamers in October.

pewdiepie donating to twitch streamers
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber donated to Twitch streamers in October.

PewDiePie stops taking streaming donations

While normally known for his YouTube content, PewDiePie has become one of the most watched streamers in the world in 2020. However, during his November 5 broadcast, Kjellberg opened up about why he is no longer taking donations.

“I decided I don’t want to accept more donations. I appreciate just the chatting,” he said in response to a fan who was trying to give him money during the stream. Pewds then revealed that it was his October 15 video he made donating to Twitch streamers that made him change his stance on the subject.

“It was actually when I did my donating to Twitch streamer video that made me realize just how weird it is to donate money to people. Like if someone gave me that money on the street I would be like “what the f**k no” but for some reason if I’m streaming, “pay me.” I don’t get it. It just makes no sense,” he said.

The YouTube legend was quick to point out that he doesn’t judge anyone else for taking donations, but that this was something specific to him. “I’m not judging other people. From my perspective, it doesn’t make sense. So I’m not accepting it, I don’t think I need it,” he said.

The entertainer’s move follows in the footsteps of Twitch star Pokimane, who revealed she is capping her donations at $5 on November 2 – although PewDiePie explained that his decision wasn’t connected.

This isn’t the first time Pewds has bucked industry trends either. Since June, he has been donating all of his subscriber money to a new charity each month, and lets fans help decide on an organization.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio respond to Ellie Zeiler after “copying” drama

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:23

by Daniel Cleary
Ellie zeiler and damelio sisters charli and dixie
Ellie Zeiler / Dixie DAmelio, Instagram

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have finally responded to the drama with Ellie Zeiler and her dad, after the back and forth “shade” led to both sides receiving criticism earlier in the year.

Charli and Dixie have become two of the biggest creators on TikTok, boasting over 140 million followers combined on the app, with plenty of others trying to follow in their footsteps.

Fellow TikTok star Ellie Zeiler also saw a massive rise in popularity in 2020. However, due to her resemblance to the youngest D’Amelio sister, she received backlash for her efforts, with some even accusing her of copying Charli.

The comparisons quickly led to both TikTok stars shading each other online. It even went as far as Ellie’s dad, Rick Zeiler, jumping in with some shots aimed at the D’Amelio family on TikTok.

Charli and Dixie Damelio

Ellie Zeiler TikTok drama

While it has been quite a few months since their back and forth came to end, the D’Amelio sisters recently opened up on the feud with Ellie, during the latest episode of their “2 Chix” podcast.

Charli initially revealed that she and Ellie had since become friends off-camera, even making a joke out of the copying drama, “Love her. She’s me if I had any sense of style.”

Dixie revealed just how the drama between the TikTok stars even kicked off, “I never had a problem with her, I think her family was dealing with the same thing we were, and then her dad tried to react in a way that a dad would and be protective of his daughter, same way our dad would.”

Topic starts at 19:10

“We kinda took offense, well I took offense to that” she admitted, revealing that the online comments got out of hand, “and was like, what the heck why is he saying that.”

Dixie and Charli added that it took them a while to see it from Ellie’s perspective, claiming that they are now friends and have squashed any problems that previously existed.

“She blew up and she’s getting hate for how she did it, we get hate for how we did it.” Dixie explained, “even though we did it in different ways, it doesn’t matter, we’re all still in the same position.”

While their problems with Ellie seemed to be resolved, Charli has found herself in even more drama, after responding to a leaked recording of Zoe Laverne mocking her.