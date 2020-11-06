PewDiePie explains why he isn't accepting streaming donations anymore - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is no longer accepting streaming donations from fans, after calling the process “weird.” This comes after Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed she’s putting a $5 cap on hers.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie is the undisputedly one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. In March, the Swede revealed his move towards streaming after signing a multi-million dollar deal with YouTube.

During his November 5 broadcast, the 31-year-old announced that he will no longer be accepting donations from fans. The star explained why he found the process to be “weird” after giving money away to Twitch streamers in October.

PewDiePie stops taking streaming donations

While normally known for his YouTube content, PewDiePie has become one of the most watched streamers in the world in 2020. However, during his November 5 broadcast, Kjellberg opened up about why he is no longer taking donations.

“I decided I don’t want to accept more donations. I appreciate just the chatting,” he said in response to a fan who was trying to give him money during the stream. Pewds then revealed that it was his October 15 video he made donating to Twitch streamers that made him change his stance on the subject.

“It was actually when I did my donating to Twitch streamer video that made me realize just how weird it is to donate money to people. Like if someone gave me that money on the street I would be like “what the f**k no” but for some reason if I’m streaming, “pay me.” I don’t get it. It just makes no sense,” he said.

The YouTube legend was quick to point out that he doesn’t judge anyone else for taking donations, but that this was something specific to him. “I’m not judging other people. From my perspective, it doesn’t make sense. So I’m not accepting it, I don’t think I need it,” he said.

The entertainer’s move follows in the footsteps of Twitch star Pokimane, who revealed she is capping her donations at $5 on November 2 – although PewDiePie explained that his decision wasn’t connected.

Read More: Mr Beast explains why he admires PewDiePie more than other YouTubers



This isn’t the first time Pewds has bucked industry trends either. Since June, he has been donating all of his subscriber money to a new charity each month, and lets fans help decide on an organization.