PewDiePie "disappointed" after Jenna Marbles is "bullied off" YouTube

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg spoke out about Jenna Marbles quitting YouTube in a lengthy rant on June 26, claiming he's "disappointed" with the internet for "bullying" her off the Google-owned platform.

On June 25, Marbles uploaded a tearful 11-minute video where she addressed controversy surrounding older content she'd uploaded in 2011. She apologized for racist behavior she'd exhibited in the past, and explained that it was "inexcusable" – despite it not being her intention at the time to offend anybody. The 33-year-old ended her apology by stating that she was "going to move on from this channel for now."

Advertisement

Fans of the comedian were stunned over her decision to leave, with many – including PewDiePie – taking the stance that she was seemingly pressured into leaving the platform over her past videos, and that her past behavior doesn't reflect who she is now. The Swedish personality shared his thoughts on his YouTube Community Page to air how "disappointed" he is over the situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz3mQhuMACs

PewDiePie speaks out about Jenna Marbles

On June 26, a day after Marbles uploaded her video, PewDiePie shared his thoughts on what happened in a lengthy text post rant. "Jenna Marbles was one of the most genuinely good people on this platform and now she gets bullied off the site by mistakes that happened 8-10 years ago.. Who cares?" he wrote.

Advertisement

"These actions reflect in no way who she is and the content she makes today, anyone who watches her can see that," he continued, before going on to state that "we all have problems in our past" and "no one in the world is perfect."

Read More: PewDiePie reveals why he almost quit YouTube permanently

"This site will be filled with nothing but douchetubers who don't care, while the people who do, gets pushed out. So disappointed with the internet and how far things have gotten," he finished.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Earlier on the same day, the 30-year-old shared similar sentiments in a YouTube video, and addressed online drama and his thoughts on the topic.

Advertisement

"It's like someone new is getting cancelled every day today," he said. "...Small things seem to be so big online. And it makes me feel like people are just miserable. It makes me feel bad. I feel like if I could change one thing, it would be for people to just be happier. Because then people wouldn't get so worked up over these insignificant things all the time."

Read More: Shane Dawson addresses past videos after racism accusations

He also talked about his own experience with having to use disclaimers for jokes in his content. "I do. People clearly take jokes out context as weapons against them. Thats the world we live in. It is what it is."

(Topics start at 12:01, 13:01, and 14:06.)

While PewDiePie is usually sarcastic in his humor, it appears as though Jenna Marbles' sudden exit from the platform really rubbed the Swede the wrong way in order to spur such a passionate post about the topic on his Community Page.

Advertisement

It is currently unknown whether the YouTube comedian will be returning to the platform in the future. She stated that she "needs to be done" with her channel "for now, or maybe forever."