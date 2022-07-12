PewDiePie cringes at Logan Paul & KSI’s early YouTube videos

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

In a recent Youtube video, PewDiePie and CinnamonToastKen took a trip down memory lane, reacting to the first-ever videos many famous YouTubers. Two particular figures that got a big reaction from the pair were Logan Paul and KSI.

PewDiePie uploaded a video last week called Old YouTube that was kinda crazy. Alongside fellow content creator and friend CinnamonToastKen, PewDiePie did a deep dive on the YouTube accounts of some well-known content creators.

The two watched through the clips, some dating back well over 10 years, and gave their thoughts on the content and reminisced on the old school YouTube days. Of the YouTubers they chose to react to, the first on the list was Logan Paul.

Brothers Logan and Jake Paul are massive internet personalities and now dabble in a variety of things. From boxing and podcasting to videos, the brothers have well and truly cemented their status online.

And while he may have expanded his work now, Logan Paul got his big break from the various prank videos he would create and upload to YouTube in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

When reacting to Logan Paul’s early YouTube content, PewDiePie and Ken found a video from way back in 2008. In the YouTube video, a young Logan Paul was simply filming himself making prank calls. Their immediate reaction was to comment on how young Paul looks.

PewDiePie & CinnamonToastKen stunned by young Logan Paul & KSI

“Jesus Christ, he’s a baby,” began Ken when Logan’s face first appeared on the screen. PewDiePie laughed but then agreed with Ken, stating that Logan is “really small.”

He then went on to critique Logan’s appearance and compare his 2008 look with Logan’s. “I didn’t look like this in 2008 that’s for sure.” And in a joking way, PewDiePie declared that he prefers this Logan, not gonna lie.”

The two also looked through the early content of KSI and reacted to a video that Ken describes as “a YouTube poop video.”

KSI is a well know English YouTuber and rapper. He uploads videos of his music regularly and often finds himself in the center of drama when it comes to his interactions with fellow influences. He has faced Logan Paul in a boxing match and collaborates with various other personalities on podcasts.

The KSI video is him thanking his fans for getting him to 20,000 subscribers, which PewDiepIe quickly comments on as being an “enormous” amount for early YouTubers. He then went on to add that, “20k back in the day was f***ing huge.”

After going through Logan’s video, the two then went on to react to early videos from the likes of Zendaya and many more. To then finally wrap up and bring it full circle, Ken and Felix did react to their own early videos, cringing and laughing at how far they’ve come from such humble beginnings.