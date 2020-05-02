PewDiePie confuses fans by uploading YouTube video from 9 years ago

Fans of Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg were left baffled when a nine year old Call of Duty: Black Ops video from the beginning of his career was uploaded to his account.

PewDiePie may be known today as the largest individual YouTuber in the world with over 104 million subscribers, but the Swede initially got his start a decade ago playing games like Minecraft, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

However on May 2, a nine year old Call of Duty Lets Play was uploaded to his account instead of new content. This kicked off speculation among his fanbase as to what the clip from his past could mean.

Advertisement

PewDiePie fans baffled

Subscribers to the YouTuber were surprised when his latest upload appeared to be a Call of Duty Black Ops commentary. Only thing is – the content was from 2010.

This quickly kicked off speculation among the fanbase who wondered if it was a hint at further CoD content, or a glitch with the platform's video scheduling.

However the Swedish entertainer quickly cleared things up with a pinned comment on his channel that explained, "...Accidentally published this. It's a video from 2010."

Advertisement

While he quickly admitted it was a mistake, it didn't stop fans from hilariously making memes about it. Over on his subreddit r/pewdiepiesubmissions, the community expressed their initial confusion.

Posts like Reddit user 'yurmum10' joked that it was Pewds' awful internet to blame. "Imagine having a small pp internet that it took you 9 years to upload another part of your COD gameplay," they wrote.

Another user 'Spoopy09' echoed the same sentiment, however exclaimed that it was his internet browser that led to the mistake: "When you're using internet explorer, and the upload took eight years."

Advertisement

Despite the accidental upload to his channel, the video managed to pull in over 500k views at the time of writing. Quite the impressive feat for a video close to 10 years old.

While it doesn't appear that PewDiePie will be tackling Call of Duty any time soon, his mistake shows that fans still want his gaming content. And if nothing else, it generated some great memes.