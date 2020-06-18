PewDiePie claims Sony hiding PlayStation 5 price is "not good news"

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has criticized Sony for not being upfront about the pricing of the PS5, saying that hiding the cost during the reveal event “is not good news” for fans planning to buy the next-gen console.

The PlayStation 5 reveal was revealed to the world in much fanfare, even if some were critical of it. While the console’s design has been a big talking point, some fans are concerned about its cost.

With both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X being a massive hardware upgrade on their ancestors, players just want to know how much it’ll set them back.

Advertisement

Sony was explicit with the price of the PS4 when revealing the earlier generation console. While they didn’t do it at the initial reveal event back in February 2013, they did it just a few months later at E3. The $399 cost was a big selling point for the console back then.

This has made PewDiePie criticize the decision of Sony to not be upfront with the price this time around. He revealed his thoughts in a June 16 upload: "Didn’t [Sony], when they announced the PlayStation 4, the price was amazing and they were so proud of it? The fact that they haven’t announced the price is not good news."

Topic starts at 5:36

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCrlHazSoJs

Advertisement

The Swedish YouTube star is worried that if Sony isn’t telling players the cost of the console, it’s going to be a lot higher than most predicted. Somewhere around $500 is the ball park figure most people have been expecting, but it could be higher given the hardware upgrades.

Like everyone else though, PewDiePie also took a jab at the console’s design, calling it “really ugly” while laughing along at the memes the internet has come up with since its reveal.

Read more: PlayStation 5 officially revealed

“Maybe it looks better in person. I don’t wanna be that guy, but even before I saw anyone’s reaction to it, I was like ‘that looks really ugly.’ I’m not gonna lie.”

Advertisement

He even chimed in with his own design idea, which would be a throwback to times gone by. “They should have done a new version of the first PlayStation, I feel like that could have been kind of cool. I would rather that," he said.

The PlayStation 5 is set to be released in the holiday season with both a standard edition, and a digital edition that doesn’t support discs. If you missed the reveal on June 12, you can find all the information here.