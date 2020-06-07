PewDiePie claims Jake Paul "should know better" after 'looting' charges

YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg hit out at Jake Paul after the content creator was criminally charged by police in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 4. The Swedish star explained why the personality should have known his actions would lead to trouble.

On May 30, content creator Jake Paul received overwhelming backlash after he uploaded video of him being present during looting and rioting in a mall in Arizona. A week later, police officially charged him for "trespassing" and "unlawful assembly."

During his June 7 episode of Last Week I Asked You, YouTube's top creator PewDiePie weighed in on the personality's troubles. The Swede reacted to memes that were critical of the social media influencer, and explained why he "should know better."

PewDiePie weighs in on Jake Paul 'looting' scandal

The YouTuber was reacting to fan submissions over on the r/Pewdiepiesubmissions subreddit, when he came across a meme that claimed Jake Paul had been arrested. "No, he did not go to jail. But he will get charged," he clarified to his viewers.

The popular entertainer then explained why Paul's actions are a reminder that being present during a crime can get you into trouble. "I think this is a great example of even if you are a part of a group that's doing something illegal, you are complicit by just being there," he said.

He was critical of the content creator, stating, "Jake Paul should really know better." Later on in the video, another fan compared Paul's alleged looting scandal as being opposite of popular fictional character Robin Hood. Laughing, the 30-year-old joked, "No, he's just an idiot. That's it."

(Topic starts at 15:00.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN_LMW08ffI

Hilariously another fan submission paired the Jake Paul news with the Avengers Endgame scene where Spiderman tells Iron Man "we won, Mr Stark" which caused the Swede to break into laughter.

This isn't the first time a major personality has been critical of the Team 10 creator. Mixer star Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins slammed Paul during his June 4 broadcast, calling his video "disgusting."

So far, the Arizona police department has only filed criminal charges against the 23-year-old, although that hasn't stopped the internet from making memes about it.

PewDiePie was also kidding around as his humor is laced with sarcasm. Whether reacting to current events or playing games, his content has never been in more demand as he continues to pull in millions of views an upload.