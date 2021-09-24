PewDiePie claims he’s “taking” Antarctica territory after making huge discovery

Swedish YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has recently made the discovery that there is a large portion of Antarctica that has gone unclaimed… and he’s prepared to take it over.

Felix has seemingly joked about his ‘hatred’ for Norway for years now, so when he randomly discovered that his rival country laid claim to a section of Antarctica and there was still unclaimed land near it, the YouTuber decided it was his.

PewDiePie’s decision to take over Antarctica may have first been intended as a joke, with the YouTuber claiming: “I’m just going to tell everyone it’s mine.” However, much of his community took the chance to make his dreams a reality, taking to social media to spread the word.

Advertisement

PewDiePie takes over Antarctica

First mentioned in his September 13 YouTube video titled “WHY IM TAKING OVER ANTARCTICA,” Kjellberg explained to his fans that, because Norway owns part of Antarctica, he wants to attempt to take claim to the rest of the available land.

Showing that he searched for instructions on how to take a claim, he frustratedly joked: “I don’t have time for that. I’m just going to tell everyone it’s mine.”

Since that video, members of the Floor Gang have taken to social media platforms to spread the word that the Swedish content creator has taken over the rest of Antarctica, causing memes of Felix to be spread across the internet.

Advertisement

One of the biggest points of influence from the community was created when a fan took to Wikipedia, adding the creator’s signature wave pattern and his name on the map of claimed land.

There were plenty of memes posted to his Reddit as well, with one showing kids playing on PewDiePie’s plot of Antarctica.

Whether or not the creator will officially take claim of the land is unlikely, but many on /r/PewDiePieSubmissions believe it’s just a well-executed meme.