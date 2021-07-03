PewDiePie calls out Oli London over ‘race change’: “I’m speechless”

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has criticized influencer Oli London for claiming they are transracial after getting surgery to look more ‘Korean.’

Ethnically white and British-born Oli London has long been creating controversy on the internet with their behavior. In 2018, they claimed to have spent tens of thousands of dollars in order to look like K-pop idol Jimin from popular group BTS.

However, in the past few months, they’ve ramped their behavior up to a new extreme, condemned widely on social media, including by many Korean creators.

In the latest unbelievable turn of events, Oli revealed during pride month that they now identify as Korean. The influencer even went as far as to get surgery to look ‘more Korean’ as they revealed in a June 26 YouTube video, leading to widespread backlash.

YouTuber PewDiePie reacted to a popular video about Oli trying to look more like Jimin in 2020, and he’s now back again to share his thoughts on the influencer’s latest announcements.

After watching part of the video, Felix didn’t seem to know how to react, saying, “I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say, it’s so bizarre.”

“I believe that he’s doing it because he wants to, but you’re also letting everyone know. You cannot say you don’t like the attention at least. Which is fine, if you wanna do that, but I don’t buy that at all. There’s definitely both of these elements playing into each other.”

In response to Oli’s defense that some people identify as aliens so they should be able to identify as Korean, he said: “You are appropriating another race. That’s not always a good look, I’m not gonna lie. You’re not taking away from aliens by identifying as them.”

He stressed that the video wasn’t intended as hate towards Oli, and that he just found the topic “interesting.”

“I’m totally fine with people doing surgery or if they’re not happy about an aspect of themselves, fine. But it also kind of opens up this question of you know, what are you ever going to be if you can always change a part of yourself.”

It doesn’t seem as though Oli London is planning on slowing down any time soon and people have been left wondering what extremes the influencer will end up going to next.