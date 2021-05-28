PewDiePie calls out giveaway YouTubers "abusing" the algorithm - Dexerto

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg explained why he finds giveaway YouTubers to be “annoying.” The Swede hit out at channels “abusing” the algorithm for giveaways.

It’s no secret that the entertainer isn’t the biggest fan of YouTube giveaways. PewDiePie has voiced his criticisms of the type of content in past videos.

During his May 28 upload, however, the star gave his subscribers a more in-depth explanation for why he doesn’t like them and called out channels for ‘gaming’ the system.

PewDiePie dislikes YouTube giveaways

Kjellberg opened up about his feelings towards YouTube giveaways after viewers asked him to elaborate further on why he dislikes the type of content. “I’ll say this once and for all. Giveaways on YouTube are what I have a problem with. Because you are buying subs, likes, and comments [by giving away free stuff],” he said.

Pewds then explained why he feels the content is abusing YouTube’s platform. “And it’s a way to boost your video in the algorithm. The YouTube algorithm is like “Oh, this gets a lot of traction.” It used to be a sure way to get your video to trend. And you saw a lot of channels abusing it, that didn’t deserve to get on these trending feeds. So yeah, it’s annoying in that sense.”

The 31-year-old argued that channels were also being disingenuous with their fans. “It’s also annoying that they are doing it on a pretense that it’s something nice for your fans like “I want to give back” but in reality YOU are the one that’s benefiting from it. Like, don’t pretend you are giving back to fans. What, like five of them? So five of them get something while you get a lot of money and views. That’s what I have a problem with.”

(Topic starts at 11:24)

In past videos, the star has explained that he does not include MrBeast in this group, as the philanthropist goes to great lengths to make actual content that is “entertaining.” Speaking of giveaways, PewDiePie has been donating 100% of his YouTube stream revenues to a new charity each month.

For instance, in April 2021 Kjellberg gave over $133,169 to the BlueCross Foundation which rehomes animals and rescues pets. During previous months, the star has given away money to mental health organizations, as well as ocean preservation.