PewDiePie beats BTS to Most Handsome Face of 2020 win - Dexerto

YouTuber PewDiePie has narrowly beaten Taehyung a.k.a V from KPop group BTS along with several other members to the top spot in TC Candler’s annual list of the 100 most handsome faces, in which thousands of celebrities from around the world are independently ranked based on appearance.

Each year, TC Chandler reveals their ‘Annual Independent Critics List’ where they rank 100 celebrities out of an estimated 125,000 from 40 different countries based on their physician attractiveness.

They published two lists, one for the most handsome faces and one for the most beautiful, and some were surprised to see that beating a host of celebrities to the top spot in 2020 was Felix ‘Pewdiepie’ Kjellberg.

31-year-old Pewdiepie is most well known for his YouTube channel on which he uploads gaming and reaction videos to an audience of a whopping 108 million subscribers, making him one of the most subscribed channels on the site.

Just narrowly missing out on that number one spot, in second place was V from BTS, who actually came fourth place last year, with fellow BTS member Jungkook in first.

Felix ranked second place in the 2019 list, meaning he’s managed to one-up himself this year by taking that top spot. Other famous faces in this year’s top 10 were Timothee Chalamet, Jason Derulo, and Henry Cavill, so it was undoubtedly a star-studded lineup.

Speaking on the criteria by which the celebrities are judged, they explain in the video’s description that it is “a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty. Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face.”

The top spot on the list of Most Beautiful Faces of 2020 is model Yael Shelbia, and following close behind in second place is Lisa from KPop group Blackpink.

The annual rankings that have been running since 1990 have proven to be anticipated by many each year, but who will take the top spot next year remains to be seen.