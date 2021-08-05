Pestily falls short of 50-day Twitch subathon goal after having to end stream early

Popular Escape From Tarkov streamer ‘Pestily’ set out to shatter records with a whopping 50-day subathon. Although he fell short, ending at the 35-day mark, the Australian star still cemented his place among the Twitch hall of fame.

While hitting the ‘go live’ button on June 30, Pestily had one clear goal in mind. The popular figure wanted to take advantage of the recent subathon craze and blitz past all rivals on his way to 50 consecutive days of streaming.

Nearing the halfway mark, Pestily made history on day 24 as he overtook xQc as the single most-subbed streamer on the platform. Days later and more records were broken as he became the seventh most-subbed streamer of all time after clearing 81, 836 active subs.

While 50 days was the initial target, it all came to an end on August 4 as Pestily announced he needed to call the remaining 15 days off.

5 weeks ago I went live and now it ends! Thanks so much everyone for the support it has been incredible! #1 active subs on twitch, #7 all time subs! Gave away 22 computers and had an absolute blast of a stream! So many memories! Mr. Dr. Pestily signing off! — Pestily (@Pestily) August 4, 2021

“I’ve decided to end the subathon on the 35-day mark,” the streamer informed tens of thousands watching live. “I’ve had a lot of personal stuff come up. Someone close to me when I was in the military, passed away.”

Compounded by other personal hardships during the subathon, Pestily was forced to make the tough decision to end early. “I’ve decided to make the call with my wife that we’ll finish at the 35-day mark.”

Although the record-breaking subathon came to a sudden end, the streamer was still immensely proud of his efforts throughout. “It’s been like 90,000 subs over the past 35 days which is a s***load,” he said.

“#1 active subs on Twitch, #7 all-time subs, gave away 22 computers and had an absolute blast of a stream! So many memories.”

Having done just about everything on stream for those 35 days, even sleeping with a camera pointed towards him, Pestily is glad to have some freedom back in his life now that all is said and done.

“I think it’s gonna be nice to go to bed, wake up, and not be expected to do anything,” he joked. “Every time I woke up I was like f*** they’ve seen me move, they want me to play games now. I’m sure the moderators are happy it’s over but at the same time, I’m sure they had a lot of fun with it too. It’s been a journey, it’s been a lot of fun.

“Unfortunately some circumstances came up, there’s been a lot of stuff going on, it is what it is,” he said with over two hours still remaining on the subathon timer as the stream was switched off.

Ultimately, “anything over 30 days was a major success in [his] eyes,” Pestily told his supporters along the way.

With subathons only growing more popular in recent months, we’ll have to wait and see if anyone is bold enough to try and top Pestily’s 35-day effort.