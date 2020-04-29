Perez Hilton hits back at TikTok ban petition after Charli D'Amelio beef

Social media mogul and drama commentator Perez Hilton has hit back at a petition from angry TikTok users to remove him from the platform, following his beef with star Charli D’Amelio in March.

While he’s known for discussing drama between A-List celebrities and top YouTubers, Hilton has recently switched up his repertoire by covering TikTok stars — but his efforts have landed him in hot water with fans.

The commentator came under fire in early March after making a comment on one of 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio’s dancing videos: "Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?"

perez hilton literally shamed @charlidamelio (15) for wearing a bathing suit. charli was literally at the beach.

his excuse for this behavior was that he’s gay. but no matter who you are, attempting to diss a minor for what they’re wearing is not right. pic.twitter.com/JYtMzqqnJ3 — u on simp shit 𖤐 ⚅ 94 (@playbcybabe) March 5, 2020

Advertisement

D’Amelio was quick to clap back to Hilton’s not-so-subtle shade: “I’m sorry, I’m just trying to have fun!”

Their exchange caused many fans to criticize 42-year-old Hilton for making such a comment on the minor’s video, where she busted a move in a bikini — which later led to an entire feud between the two internet celebs, with Hilton going on to cover Charli’s breakup with fellow TikTokker Chase Hudson.

Hilton’s coverage and discussion of D’Amelio’s content and personal drama led fans to create a petition asking TikTok to ban him from their platform, which has since received over 85,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Advertisement

However, it doesn’t seem that Hilton is fazed by this development, as evidenced by his congratulatory Instagram comment in the midst of the drama on April 28.

Read More: TikTok star Avani angry as her account is mysteriously deleted

“This petition has been so good for me!” he said of the matter. “Loving all this press! And my TikTok account keeps growing! And at a faster rate than before! Thank you! Sincerely! Deeply!”

This is far from the first time Hilton has been flattered by outrage surrounding his beef with D’Amelio; the YouTuber made similar comments in early March when their feud was at its peak: “For days now, they’re still letting me have it, and I am in heaven! I love it! Thank you children! My [account] is getting so many views, I’m getting so many new followers, I love it!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJjLoLTlvLU

Advertisement

Despite the drama, it doesn’t look like Hilton is bothered by fans’ petition to boot him from TikTok, with his account remaining active on the app at the time of publishing.