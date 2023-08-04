People gather in droves to go down viral “Cop Slide” in Boston

A large slide in front of Boston City Hall has become an area of fascination for many people. Locals have gathered in droves to go down it after a clip of a cop sliding down the playground equipment went viral on social media.

It all started with a video of a cop going down a slide. A policeman went viral after sustaining injuries from going down a children’s slide in front of the Boston City Hall building.

The video shows the cop hurtling down the slide at a breakneck speed, getting thrown to the side due to his velocity, and then flying out of the steel tube.

The officer allegedly sustained a concussion due to hitting the ground hard after going down the slide.

People gather to try out viral cop slide

The clip has since gone viral across social media and has caused many to try the slide out for themselves.

The slide and the video have since been the fascination of local Boston natives and local news as people have gathered to try out the slide and figure out how the policeman went down so fast. Many have posted their own experiences going down the metal tube at a comparatively moderate pace.

However, that hasn’t stopped even more people from gathering around to see the viral slide and experience it. Once Twitter user claimed that there were more adults at the park than children at one point, and the line to go down the slide was a “45 minute wait.”

Local news coverage of the area also corroborates these claims, as regional outlets have documented crowds of adults and teenagers traveling to city hall to see or experience the slide.

The video has also caused a host of other reporting around the incident, including a piece from Wired about the physics behind the cop’s descent and requests to hear what the Mayor of the city, Michelle Wu, has to say about the clip.

“We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if it looks like we need to make sure that there’s more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too,” she told NBC 10 Boston.