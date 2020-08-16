People absolutely ruin Elon Musk's Wikipedia page after he asks them to

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk is back up to his internet antics, asking his millions of Twitter followers to ruin his Wikipedia profile - to the point of the page being locked.

Elon Musk made his name off tech success, owning and operating Tesla. However, his internet profile has transcended his financial career, amassing millions of followers on social media because of his eccentricity and bizarre behavior.

Back in May, he wiped $14 billion off his own company's value with one single tweet. While his latest tweet certainly did no harm to his Tesla stocks, it did some surface-level damage to his Wikipedia page.

On August 16, Musk tweeted: "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you." The reasons for his demands were not clear, but fans were only too happy to oblige.

In fact, so many fans flocked to his Wikipedia page to virtually vandalize it, that the page quickly became locked and uneditable.

History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

One fan, for example, edited the page to describe Musk as a "piece of sh*t", and joked that "all major wars, diseases and financial disasters can of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr. Musk or one of his companies."

However, the number of people flocking to edit the Tech billionaire's page caused Wikipedia to quickly lock it to prevent untrue edits. Many Twitter followers were left disappointed after going to edit the page and being denied access.

User's started getting a warning that the page had been protected to prevent vandalism.

I think Wikipedia thought about that... or am I just not a trusted author? pic.twitter.com/y4fDZst2zt — Joen Berg (@Kingluii33) August 16, 2020

It's no surprise that Musk's page was quickly protected, with Wikipedia being one of the world's most used sources for celebrity profiles. It's fair to assume that blaming Musk for all the wars, diseases and financial disasters in the world probably falls some way short of their standards.

Just another day with Elon Musk on Twitter.