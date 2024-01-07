Peloton instructor reaches out to Christopher Nolan after dissing Tenet

A Peloton instructor has publicly responded after Christopher Nolan partook in her class only to find one of his films being roasted.

Considered a leading filmmaker of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan is known for his Hollywood blockbusters that contain complex storytelling, incredible visuals, and unique ideas.

However, not all of his films have been an instant hit with fans, and Tenet is often cited as one of Nolan’s “worst film” due to its “frustrating” and “confusing” storyline. One person who shares this opinion is Jenn Sherman, a Peloton instructor who roasted Tenet in one of her classes only for Nolan himself to partake years later.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nolan joked about the unexpected diss while accepting an award for best director from the New York Film Critics Circle, and now, Sherman has responded.

Posting a reel to her Instagram, Sherman said, “Huge day for me when I come to find out that the one and only Christopher Nolan, one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century, knows who the hell I am? I was excited… and then I read the article.”

“Listen, it was 2020, it was a dark time. I’m on the platform, teaching my little class, and I’m running my mouth off like I’m known to do and I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before,” Sherman explained, giving context to her now-viral comment. “What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later? That would only happen to me.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And while Sherman continues to stand by her statement on Tenet, she went on to praise Nolan’s more recent work; “I may not have understood a minute of what was going on in Tenet, that shit went right over my head, but I have seen Oppenheimer twice and that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.”

She then went on to invite the director to partake in one of her in-studio classes, saying, “You can critique my class. You’ll have a great time. You’ll sit in the front row. And I promise you, it’ll be insult-free. Let me know, take me up on it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a second Instagram post, Sherman shared a news clip featuring her comments, captioning, “I don’t know what’s funnier….that I’m living rent-free in [Nolan’s] head, CNN referring to me as ‘THE OFFENDER’ or the fact that any of this nonsense made national news! Either way, I’ll take it. It’s been a fun 24 hours.”

As of yet, there has been no news as to whether Nolan intends to take Sherman up on her offer of an insult-free class. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.