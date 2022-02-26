Uruha Rushia’s genmates Pekora, Marine, more speak out on Hololive star’s dismissal

Members of Hololive Fantasy ⁠— Usada Pekora, Houshou Marine, Shirogane Noel, and Shiranui Flare ⁠— have spoken out after their genmate Uruha Rushia was dismissed from Hololive. The third-generation stars said they were “saddened and hurt” by her removal and “tried to help” her avoid being kicked.

Uruha Rushia’s dismissal from Hololive on February 23 stunned the VTuber community.

The star, who has 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and is the most super-chatting channel in the platform’s history, was removed for violating her talent contract with Cover Corp.

“It has been apparent for some time that she has been distributing false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters,” the agency said.

Various Hololive stars like Shirakami Fubuki have spoken out about the saga, asking fans to not probe into the private details. However, in a show of unity, Rushia’s Hololive Fantasy genmates have spoken out about her dismissal.

Led by Usada Pekora, the quartet expressed their sadness about losing their close friend.

“I know this announcement came as a surprise. I spent [nearly three years] working with Ru-chan, during which I made many amazing memories with her and the rest of the third-gen,” Peko said.

“The termination of her contract; to give my honest feelings, I’m really saddened and hurt. The third generation has always been a group of five, so I’m still finding it really hard to come to terms with all of this.”

Houshou Marine was holding back tears as she spoke about the “fond memories” she had with Rushia. She also revealed fellow Hololive members tried to help Rushia privately before she got kicked, but the situation grew out of hand.

“We tried to help, talked to her. We did as much as we could, or so I’d like to believe. It’s incredibly sad for us that she’s no longer going to be a part [of Hololive], but quite honestly, this whole thing grew into something larger any of us could handle,” she stated.

Shiranui Flare ⁠— who also briefly spoke on Fubuki’s stream following their collab ⁠— asked fans to continue their support as they try to put the issue behind them.

This was echoed by Shirogane Noel, who said the remaining members of Gen 3 are going to “pick themselves back up…and move forward”.

“I love all of Hololive, but even among them, my genmates will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s extremely sad, painful, and unfortunate that one of us is gone now. I’m sure the same hurt is felt by other Hololive members, the fans, and especially fans of Rushia.

“What’s done is done. We can’t turn back the clock. All we can do is pick ourselves back up, cherish the fans who are supporting us, and move forward with their activities.”