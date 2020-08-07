Lovely Peaches reportedly loses custody of daughter after investigation

Controversial social media personality Brittany ‘Lovely Peaches’ Johnson has reportedly lost custody of her daughter following an official investigation from the FBI.

The 19-year-old internet personality has long been a controversial figure. Constant threats to TikTok star Charli D’Amelio threw Johnson into the spotlight in July. On the back of these worrying messages and posts, she was deemed an 'unstable parental figure' for her young daughter.

Johnson exploded on social media largely due to these threats, alongside troublesome videos involving her 8-month-old baby, Cora. In these videos, Johnson laughed off vile behavior and joked about harmful activities involving the child.

Cora was taken away due to these issues, however, Johnson was seen with the baby once again on July 26. Just days later, following viral outcries from people on social media, an official FBI investigation was launched.

On August 6 it was reported by Children’s Riot that Cora had been "rescued" and “will never be returned" to her biological mother.

“Cora was back with her mother, and has been taken away from her as of this morning,” according to The Salvation Foundation. “As of now, she is safe, she is no longer with her mother.”

This foundation also stated that they’re working on erasing Johnson’s social media presence. Her Instagram account with over a million followers has already been removed from the internet, following swiftly in the aftermath of a platform ban on TikTok as well.

“The FBI has ensured that Peaches will no longer have access to hurting Cora or any other children,” Candle In A Dark Room claims. “She is being prosecuted and will pay for what she has done.”

An online petition to launch an investigation started over two years ago, which has amassed over 170,000 signatures in that time. This social media movement has unquestionably played a major part in bringing the situation to light.

The controversial figure boasted hundreds of thousands of followers across various platforms, however many of those accounts have now been taken down. At the time of writing, her YouTube account is currently still live with just under 90,000 subscribers.