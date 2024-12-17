PBS holds Arthur look-alike contest after Drake & Timothée Chalamet events go viral

An Arthur Read look-alike contest will be taking place this December. Though such events have gone viral this year, netizens can’t seem to agree on the hype of it all.

One of the most peculiar things to trend on social media this year has been the rise of look-alike contests, first kicking off with a Timothée Chalamet event in October.

While Chalamet made a guest appearance, his star power wasn’t enough to help prevent one contestant from being arrested.

With such success at the Chalamet look-alike contest, even more look-alike competitions began to go viral.

Just recently, Drake offered $10k to the winner of his look-alike contest in Toronto this December. Though some netizens thought the wrong contestant won, that didn’t stop the party from going on.

There’s also been a Jason Kelce look-alike contest, one for Jeremy Allen White and even one for Zayn Malik.

The next look-alike contest, however, might be a little bit harder to judge, as it’ll be based on the person who looks most similar to the ‘90s children’s show character, Arthur Read.

Arthur look-alike contest to take place in Boston, MA

Arthur was released in 1996 and aired for 25 seasons. The animated show features Arthur, a humanlike aardvark, who can be recognized by his round glasses, yellow shirt, and kind demeanor.

The Arthur look-alike contest will take place at the Boston Children’s Museum on Friday, December 20. Posters for the event state that the competition will be recorded.

While clips of look-alike contests have gone viral online, social media users seem to have differing opinions on the topic.

“I think these look-alike contests are hilarious. Let men have fun lol,” wrote an X user.

“Why the f*ck are there so many look-alike contests now?” questioned another.

“Dressing up like another man for a look-alike contest is… like be a man, please. So embarrassing,” quipped a third.

Though netizens can’t seem to agree on whether or not look-alike contests are worth the hype, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the trend from continuing.