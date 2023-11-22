Passenger plays along with Uber driver who has Tourette’s in viral video

An Uber driver who has Tourette syndrome has gone viral for a hilarious ride she had with a passenger who pretended to have Tourette’s as well.

Uber rides can sometimes be more enthralling than anticipated. Whether the driver acts as a self-proclaimed DJ or you’re provided with snacks and drinks, you can often get some top-tier service.

But what if your driver had Tourette syndrome? Well, one passenger who encountered this decided to pretend he had Tourette’s as well.

Article continues after ad

The Uber driver has since posted the viral moment on her TikTok where she shares plenty of hilarious moments between her and those she drives.

Article continues after ad

Uber driver and passenger laugh hysterically over Tourette’s flare-up

An Uber driver who goes by ‘TicsTripsTruths’ on TikTok recently shared a comical moment between her and someone she picked up for a ride.

Aiming to “spread awareness through humor,” the Uber driver keeps a camera set up in her vehicle during her trips.

So when one man played along with her when her Tourette’s flared up, it was all recorded and later uploaded to TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Though the ride began in silence, the driver soon had a tic after the man asked how her day was. She then clapped her hands loudly while yelling, “That’s really f*cking great!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Startled, the man, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, yelled, “Oh my God, do you have Tourette’s, too?” The driver responded in shock, “Oh my God, do you have Tourette’s?”

The passenger then yelled that he had fleas, to which the driver reacted by scratching behind her ear like a dog and barking like one as well.

Article continues after ad

To note, the passenger looked like Santa, so the driver ended up yelling “Mrs. Clause!” He then hilariously responded, “Nope, just fingernails.”

Really getting into his role of acting like he had Tourette’s, the man and the driver then laughed hysterically at how the drive was going.

Article continues after ad

The driver also expressed how she was “glad” the man had such a “great attitude” about Tourette’s and what it brings.

Though the passenger did eventually reveal to the Uber driver that he didn’t have Tourette’s, it was not shared in the viral video. However, the driver did mention that she was “not offended one bit.”