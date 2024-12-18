Parti praised after becoming first platform to ban sleeping on stream

New streaming platform Parti announced it was banning sleeping on stream, leaving social media users impressed by the change in guidelines.

The streaming world got a little bit bigger in November when Parti joined the scene to directly compete with Kick and Twitch.

With categories like gaming, casino, IRL, fitness, music, and more, there’s seemingly a place on Parti for all niches.

However, the new streaming platform issued a statement via X on Wednesday, December 18, stating new guidelines that prohibit users from sleeping while live streaming.

“Interactive streams only – No sleep/static streams. Sleep isn’t meant for Parties! To ensure fairness for streamers earning Parti Points, static streams of all types are banned. Streamers must interact with their audience to continue streaming and earning Parti Points.”

Additionally, Parti asked that streamers refrain from accessing the dark web during their broadcasts. “Livestreams showing dark net activity or browsing the dark net are strictly prohibited,” they said.

Social media users call Parti’s new guidelines a “W”

Following their updated guidelines, social media users showed their support for the changes, saying it was a huge win for the platform.

“This is a FAT W! This is why I love Parti, doing things other platforms can’t/won’t do,” commented one on X.

“W’s in chat! This is why I love Parti so much because they care about creators and their real content,” added another.

Another fan showed their support by explaining in-depth how frustrating it is when streamers don’t contribute to their own broadcasts.

“This is awesome, I see people on the platform that shall not be named LOL, and some of them literally just turn the camera off, put somebody else’s content up, and walk away and yet they get all kinds of viewers, subs, and clout… It’s lazy,” they wrote.

While Parti won’t be allowing streamers to showcase themselves sleeping, other platforms like Kick and Twitch do. Notably, Twitch star Amouranth has broadcasted herself sleeping several times, which made her thousands of dollars per stream.