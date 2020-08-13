Paranormal Activity's Gregory Plotkin slated to direct FaZe Clan movie

Esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan is getting its own cinematic universe — and its first film, centered around social media giant FaZe Rug, is being headed by one of the biggest names in horror.

FaZe Clan announced its upcoming cinematic universe film series in June, revealing that its own lineup of content creators would be starring in the movies.

Advertisement

To bring their vision to life, the org is partnering with Invisible Narratives, a digital content studio headed by film producer Andrew Sugerman and former Paramount president Adam Goodman.

As reported by Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka, the FaZe Clan cinematic universe’s first movie will center on Brian ‘FaZe Rug Awadis,’ the group’s most-followed content creator.

Advertisement

At just 23 years old, Awadis has already amassed an impressive 16 million subscribes on his YouTube channel, where he posts a variety of content stemming from his past in Call of Duty highlights to humorous vlogs.

As for the person directing Rug’s feature film, it seems that the helm is being charged by one of horror’s biggest names — Gergory Plotkin, known for his history with Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Hell Fest and even the editor of Happy Death Day.

Read More: Shroud reveals insane Twitch stats after first stream back

That’s not all; the script is being written by none other than Simon Boyes, who is behind the upcoming pandemic thriller Songbird, which is likewise produced by Invisible Narratives and Michael Bay.

Advertisement

While nothing about the plot has been released just yet, considering the names behind FaZe’s first film, fans can expect it to be a thriller / horror flick of some sort. Who knows — FaZe Rug could get sucked into a horror game during a live stream (or maybe that’s just us being hopeful).

Read More: Joe Rogan explains his biggest problem with LA amid move to Texas

What do know is that Paramount’s former president and Invisible Narratives lead, Adam Goodman, has faith in the upcoming film — a good sign, considering the divisive history of video game-based movies.

“Nobody understands genre movies better than Greg Plotkin. He’s a master at building suspense, finding laughs, and creating authentic moments,” Goodman said of the project. “This will be our 15th project collaborating together, so needless to say my trust in him is unparalleled.”

Advertisement

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for more information to unfold regarding this unique — but not entirely unwelcome — marriage between movies and esports stars.