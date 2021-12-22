Outback Steakhouse regulars won’t want to see this viral TikTok

A video uploaded by an Outback Steakhouse cook is taking TikTok by storm as users sound off in the comments over the state of the restaurant’s grill.

Outback Steakhouse is a popular Australian-themed restaurant, specializing in such vittles as the Bloomin’ Onion burger, steamed lobster tails, and, of course, steak.

While the eatery is a popular spot for many diners, the chain is coming under fire after a cook at one of the Steakhouse locations uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of his everyday job to TikTok.

The 14-second clip shows another worker tending to items on a grill — your usual shrimp on the barbie and a few steaks. Nothing too outrageous, right?

However, the camera pans left shortly afterward, showing a grill that’s caked with blackened grease before turning back to the other kitchen staff going about their workday.

The video, captioned, “Getting whopped on a Monday” (and appropriately set to Tyga’s ‘Taste’), quickly garnered over 50,000 views… but not for positive reasons.

Viral Outback Steakhouse TikTok sparks debate online

Commenters sounded off regarding the kitchen’s cleanliness — or lack thereof, with many disgusted by the state of the grease-caked grill.

“This makes me never wanna eat out,” one user wrote, as first reported by the Daily Dot.

“I’ve heard if you saw how the kitchen looks in restaurants, you wouldn’t eat,” said another.

However, other commenters came to the restaurant’s defense, with one user replying: “A lot of y’all never been in a commercial kitchen and it shows.”

The original TikTok has since been deleted, although it was reuploaded by another user on the platform.

The Daily Dot reached out to both the TikToker and the restaurant for comment, who have yet to respond at the time of writing.