OTK Network Shareholders meeting teasing Super Secret Announcement March 27

Published: 23/Mar/2022 22:25

by Marc Griffin
OTK members pose together
OTK

One True Kings OTK

One True King network has announced that they will be holding a shareholder meeting on March 27, teasing a “secret announcement.” 

Ever since OTK Network roared on the Twitch scene back in 2020, the e-organization has quickly become one of the most popular live-streaming brands in the world. 

With an array of popular streamers representing their brand, such as Asmongold and Mizkif, OTK isn’t slowing down on Twitch anytime soon

As the organization grows in scale and popularity, OTK Network is looking to continue expanding its brand and roster. 

OTK poses together
OTK’s reign just won’t let up.

OTK tease secret announcement

Tweeted on March 23, the OTK Network announced that they would be holding a shareholder meeting on March 27 – where they also proclaimed they would have a “secret announcement.”

The announcement came attached with a graphic detailing a “to-do list” for OTK, which included an array of jokes and not-jokes listed on the notepad. 

 

The comment section of the tweet began to buzz with comments declaring that the announcement was an “addition to the OTK roster.”

One user stated that they would love to see “T-Pain join the group,” while another wanted to see “someone out of left-field.” Their last signee was Twitch streamer Emiru, which seems to have gone over well. 

We don’t know exactly what the “secret announcement” will be, but March 27 should reveal everything we need to know. 

