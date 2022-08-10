OTK hit with Twitch ban after launching 24/7 LoFi stream

OTK has been hit with a Twitch ban just days after launching their very own 24/7 LoFi stream on their channel.

Founded in 2020, OTK Network consists of some of the biggest streamers on Twitch like Mizkif, Asmongold, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Esfand, Brucedropemoff, and more.

Over the last few months, they have focused on growing their portfolio as they’ve partnered with former WoW developers to create their own game, and most recently launched their own PC building company.

Alongside the launch of Starforge Systems with MoistCr1TiKal on August 8, OTK’s very own PC building service, the popular Twitch organization also revealed their 24/7 LoFi stream.

Doing so, they created their very own ‘LoFi girl,’ modeled after Emiru. It was quickly met with positivity, as they’re among the first channels to begin a constant LoFi stream on Twitch.

Now, less than two days later, the org’s channel has been hit with a Twitch ban due to copyright issues.

Twitch: OTKNetwork

The organization’s Twitch channel has amassed over 184,000 followers on the platform since its creation in September 2020 and has been the home to a variety of event streams since then.

It’s unknown at the time of writing what song was playing that caused the copyright issue, and OTK has yet to make a statement on the ban.

We’ll be sure to update this article when it comes back online, and fans can go back to listening to music with the community.