OnlyFans star’s GoFundMe for Hawaii wildfire victims shut down for offering nudes

An OnlyFans model who set up a GoFundMe for Maui wildfire victims has had her campaign deleted after she offered nudes to anyone who donated $10.

OnlyFans model Mariah Casillas, also known as ‘Lavaxgrll’ had created a GoFundMe to help support people in need following the wildfires in Hawaii that have killed over 100 so far.

To attract more donors to her cause, Casillas decided to offer up special content for anyone who shared proof that they donated $10 or more to her campaign, and it seemed to be working.

Despite raising over $6,000 in a couple of days, however, GoFundMe pulled the plug on the campaign, sending that money into the void. For her part, though, Casillas isn’t giving up.

OnlyFans model strikes back after GoFundMe deletes Hawaii fundraiser

Shortly after the account was purged, the OnlyFans star rallied her supporters on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a back-up plan.

“GoFundMe took down my account but that isn’t going to stop me from doing what I can to help the people of Maui,” she said. “I’ll be making a list of nonprofits to donate towards instead, you can still send me your screenshots!”

The platform’s terms state that its services can’t be used to raise funds if they involve, “offensive, graphic, perverse or sensitive or sexual content.”

This seems to imply that the donations for nudes campaign is back on, but as of writing, Casillas hasn’t revealed what those nonprofits she’ll be accepting are.

Regardless of the circumstances, it’s good to see someone using their OF platform for a noble cause.

Hopefully, despite this setback, she can recoup the funds lost and maybe even earn more than she had previously.