OnlyFans star explains why she refused to mail poop to subscriber

An OnlyFans star has revealed that a subscriber offered to pay her $60 to poop in a box and mail it to them, and explained why she refused the offer.

Many OnlyFans creators likely have an interesting story or two they can tell about interactions with their subscribers.

Amouranth, for example, was recently sent a package from a fan that contained nearly $70,000. OnlyFans star Rebecca Goodwin, however, recently shared that a subscriber had offered her $60 to poop in a box and mail it to them.

In a clip from her appearance on the Saving Grace Podcast, Rebecca explained exactly why she opted not to do the deal.

OnlyFans star didn’t want to mail poop

The host asked Rebecca to share a wild story when she revealed the iconic poop box, but quickly explained why she didn’t do it.

“I didn’t do that. The only reason is that I was scared that I would go to the post office, and they ask you don’t they?” she explained. “I’m bad under pressure so I’d be like ‘Oh, uh. Its sh*t’.”

In the comments of the video, fans were quick to share their reaction towards the poo box.

“As someone who works in a post office, do you,” one person replied.

Another OF creator shared her take on it: “I HATE posting spicy parcels as they always ask that and EVERY time I panic and make something random up, last time it was a ‘dog toy’.”

A third user replied that while working in a rural post office they’re often presented with animal poo — but has never encountered some from a human.