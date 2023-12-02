OnlyFans models under fire for recruiting high school graduates for content

Two OnlyFans models have found themselves in hot water after inviting ‘Schoolies’ to participate in making adult content.

Schoolies Week is a celebration in Australia for recent high school graduates. The tradition sees thousands of leavers flock to popular holiday destinations for a week-long party.

Surfers Paradise in Queensland’s Gold Coast is a particular favorite amongst schoolies, offering stunning beaches and lively nightclubs.

Now, two OnlyFans models have called out on social media for schoolies headed to Surfers Paradise to join them in making X-rated content for their accounts — and the internet is not at all impressed.

Bonnie Blue and Leilani May decided to make the callout after receiving messages from eager Schoolies looking to get some action.

“We started getting messages, ‘I’ll be here for Schoolies, let’s film content,’ and we laughed – we only filmed with established creators and then thought ‘Why not’,” Blue told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“They’re not 17, we check ID, we have a process – they are consenting and they are signing consent forms,” Blue said. May went on to add, “It’s entirely their call and what they’re comfortable with. They take part in the filming, we practice safe sex, and we as sex workers are checked every two weeks.”

However, many — including other sex workers — have labeled the women’s offer to schoolies as “predatory”, claiming the women are targeting “barely legal” men who may not understand the long-term consequences of participating.

“It’s the fact you’re actively searching for these clients… at an event known for substance abuse, making them unable to make informed consent,” one person commented, though both Blue and May have insisted that any schoolies interested must be sober and sign a legal document to ensure safety.

Another disapproving commenter wrote, “Imagine thinking that preying on kids is appropriate. These days you can’t tell the difference between fake IDs and real ones. Absolutely feral.”

Despite the backlash, it doesn’t look like Blue or May are going to hold off on recruiting schoolies these holidays. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.