OnlyFans model who murdered boyfriend complains about lack of conjugal visits in jail

OnlyFans model Abigail White, who’s currently in prison for murdering her boyfriend, has complained about a lack of conjugal visits.

Adult entertainer Abigail White, aka “Fake Barbie,” is serving 18 years to life in prison, after stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2022.

The OnlyFans model, who was making roughly $54,000 a year on the subscription site, is now calling on prison bosses to take her “needs” into account in an article she wrote from jail.

Back in October, the mother-of-three was found guilty of stabbing 22-year-old Bradley Lewis in their home located in South Gloucestershire, England. The fatal incident took place an hour after Bradley dumped Abigail.

The 24-year-old initially denied stabbing him. She would eventually admit that she was the one responsible for his death, but claimed she was only meant to “scare” with the knife, not stab him.

Abigail was jailed for 18 years in October and is serving her sentence at HMP Eastwood Park.

OnlyFans model demands conjugal visits in jail

Writing for the magazine Inside Time in the latest March issue, the OnlyFans model said she was shocked to find out that UK prisons don’t allow conjugal visits.

She said that prison chiefs should take into account her “needs” and allow men to stay overnight with female prisoners.

“It has come to my attention, after recently being sentenced to 18 years, that prisons do not facilitate overnight stays for women prisoners and their partners,” she wrote.

“I think they should take into account and consideration our needs, and allow men and women to have overnight stays together.

“I would like to know what other prisoners think about this, as quite a few girls here agree,” she added.

Responding to Abigail’s complaints last week, a Prison Service spokesperson said: “Prisoners see family during daytime visits which are supervised by staff.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our hub.