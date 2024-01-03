OnlyFans model strips in Ikea after getting banned from the Louvre Museum

An OnlyFans model is pushing her luck in public, filming the removal of her underwear in Ikea after previously getting banned from the Louvre Museum.

Taiwanese OnlyFans model and former nurse Iris Hsieh is known for turning heads and isn’t afraid to get herself in trouble when it comes to public antics.

In late 2022, Hsieh claimed to have been “barred” from the Louvre Museum after a photo showed the adult content creator stripped down to a lacy black bra in front of the building.

Now, she is back at it again and seemingly undeterred despite her previous misadventure at the Louvre — and this time Hsieh is paying a visit to Ikea.

X: irisirisss520 In the video, Hsieh can be seen removing some red lacy underwear while on an Ikea bed.

Going by ‘irisirisss520‘ on X (formerly Twitter), Hsieh posted a racy video of her visiting the hardware store. In it, she can be seen sitting on one of the display beds before removing her underwear and using the discarded garment as a hair scrunchy.

“Does it look good tied up?” she captioned in Chinese, with plenty of fans rushing to the comments as they gushed over the OnlyFans model’s suggestive video.

“Too spicy, too sexy, too tempting,” one eager person wrote, evidently a fan of Hsieh’s new hair tie. Another said, “Why can’t I get this benefit when I go to IKEA?”

However, not everyone was impressed by Hsieh’s antics; “Long flowing hair looks better.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Hsieh will be allowed to continue shopping at Ikea or if she will ultimately catch another ban for her racy public performance. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.