OnlyFans model sparks outrage for filming videos at Disneyland

TikToker Luvie Boo recently made a trip to Disneyland, where she filmed a series of clips, all while traversing through the park.

She came under criticism, however, because of her ‘racy’ outfit that fans deemed inappropriate for the family-friendly setting. The model wore a form-fitting t-shirt, which she tied at the front.

The slogan on the t-shirt reads, ‘She Wants The D,’ a double-entendre designed to promote her OnlyFans account.

Model under fire for “breaking the rules”

In the clips themselves, which have gained over close to 50,000 views, Luvie Boo makes her way through Disneyland, suggestively posing for the camera. In one segment, she can be seen on the Park’s famous carousel, and the writing on the clip states, ‘Come on a magic ride with me.’

Many of the comments posted underneath Luvie Boo’s TikTok videos are positive, with fans commenting on how “beautiful,” the model looks.

However, a Disney-centred website, called Inside the Magic, is less than happy with the woman’s behavior. They accused her of “breaking the rules,” however, there are apparently no restrictions on taking sexually suggestive videos in the park.

“I’m sorry but very sick display. There are places to do that and at an amusement park full of children is not one of them,” said one ITM commenter.

Despite this, the model might have inadvertently broken another rule, as the Disneyland Paris rules state, “Any picture, video, sound recording or photo taken by a visitor in either of the Parks may be used only for personal purposes.”

There’s no news yet as to whether or not the online creator has come under fire by Disney themselves.