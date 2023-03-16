OnlyFans model quits after ‘down bad’ viewers demand she sell breast milk

An OnlyFans model was so disturbed by viewers’ demands that she sell her breast milk, she decided to quit the platform for good.

OnlyFans has become one of the most lucrative ways for creators to make money with some earning thousands of dollars each and every month thanks to down bad subscribers.

Juju Ferrari was no exception, earning a ton of cash in her time on the adult platform thanks to her spicy photos and videos that had viewers sending her boatloads of money.

Things reached a boiling point when she became pregnant, however. Despite the fortune she was earning, the model had enough of her viewers making weird requests such as wanting her breast milk deciding to leave OnlyFans behind.

Article continues after ad

Model quits OnlyFans after viewers ask for her breast milk

According to Ferrari, when she got pregnant for the fourth time, she grew sick of fans making disturbing OnlyFans demands and explained to her followers that she would be quitting.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Guys, I’ve waited a while to talk about this because I needed to process what happened, but I think the time has come for me to reveal to you why I left OnlyFans,” she said.

Instagram/juujuferrari29 The model refused to sell her breast milk and quit OnlyFans.

The model went on to state that although she was earning “nice” money, the demands from viewers only got worse after her latest pregnancy.

“I have never spoken publicly about this, but I decided to leave the platform after I was asked to sell my breast milk. That was the last straw. After that, I realized that they had no more reason for me to stay there,” the model revealed.

Article continues after ad

Amazingly, this isn’t the first time that break milk has caused drama. Infamously, during the Activision-Blizzard abuse allegations, some employees said that their breast milk kept getting stolen from a fridge at work.