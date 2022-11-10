OnlyFans model hits back at critics after making rent in just 10 minutes

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

An OnlyFans model is hitting back at her critics after revealing in a viral TikTok video that she managed to earn her monthly rent in just ten minutes.

TikTok is a haven for viral content of all sorts — especially videos that stir up a heated debate between commenters.

Just a few days ago, a bride sparked a dispute on the platform after showing off how her husband shoved a slice of wedding cake in her face, prompting conversation about what people find to be acceptable behavior at receptions.

The latest clip to start a conversation on the app comes from TikToker and OnlyFans model Belle Olivia, who claimed in a viral video that she managed to earn her rent payment in just ten minutes’ time.

The video has racked up over 11 million views and counting as commenters chime in with their takes on the TikToker’s choice of profession, with many applauding her for being able to make so much money in a fairly short time frame.

“Honestly at this point, whatever gets you to the next month,” one user wrote. “Rent is skyrocketing, so I say go for it lol.”

“As you should. Cost of living is so high. Do you babygirl,” another said.

TikTok: belleolivia3_

However, Bella’s video has also garnered quite a bit of criticism, with some users finding fault with her job.

“Your kids will be proud right lol,” one commenter said.

“This is sad,” another wrote.

“It’s sad, I don’t care how much money a person makes,” another chimed in.

TikToker hits back at criticism after making rent in 10 minutes

Bella has since hit back at the haters in a series of TikTok videos, claiming that she and her friends are able to pay their bills and are “happy” with their current arrangement.

“Now in my friend group, we can all record these scenes and then go right back to being best friends and it’s not even awkward. I tell you that some people would probably find it awkward, but we’re all making money, so we’re happy.”

This viral moment follows another big conversation that started on the platform after a TikToker claimed she was “too pretty” to work a 9-5 job.