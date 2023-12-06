OnlyFans model confronted by cops after leaving underwear in hardware store

An OnlyFans model was greeted by police after uploading videos of herself leaving her underwear in a hardware store as “gifts” for dads working at the shop.

33-year-old OnlyFans model Layla Kelly didn’t expect to get a visit from her local law enforcement due to her content — but that’s exactly what happened after she uploaded some risque videos taken in a hardware store.

Kelly went viral after posting a few videos to social media showing herself and a friend taking off their underwear and leaving it around a Bunnings hardware store as a “gift” for the dads working there.

It appears as though her gifts weren’t welcome, though. According to reports from news.com.au, Bunnings has actually banned her from going to their stores as a result of her antics.

Instagram: laylakellygonemild OnlyFans model Layla Kelly got a visit from her local law enforcement over some videos she filmed in a hardware store.

Kelly was given a talking-to from her local PD after they came to her house to discuss the matter.

“I was so confused. I just stared blankly at them,” she explained. “I couldn’t understand what had happened. The cops were at my door over a video? It didn’t make sense.”

Luckily, Kelly claimed that she didn’t actually leave her underwear in the store for people to find. Instead, she says her panties were just “props” for the videos.

“They were simply a prop for the video, we didn’t really take our underwear off,” she continued. “You can’t believe everything you see online. I also wouldn’t leave my underwear for free like that.”

However, Kelly is banned from entering any Bunnings hardware stores within the next two years. The model had to sign several trespass orders after the shop took issue with her videos… but she says she won’t be going back for some time.

That's not the wildest things to happen to an OnlyFans star recently, though.