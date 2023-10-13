OnlyFans model blackmails man by threatening to tell GF he watched her “filthy” content

An OnlyFans model has pleaded guilty, but will avoid jail time, after blackmailing a man who watched her videos by threatening to tell his girlfriend.

OnlyFans models are often in the news for ridiculous reasons, and this latest story is no exception. A man found himself being blackmailed by an OnlyFans model, all because he liked her content on social media.

According to the Daily Star, a man who “liked” 25-year-old OnlyFans star Jodie Gaffney’s photo found himself being blackmailed by the model who demanded a series of cash payments.

After originally receiving around $50 USD to avoid telling the man’s girlfriend, Gaffney soon upped the payment to over $180, resulting in the man confessing to his partner. However, the model’s actions ended up catching up to her after a police investigation into an assault.

OnlyFans model found guilty of blackmailing viewer

A court learned of Gaffney’s blackmail when police searched her phone after being called to a home when the model assaulted a woman following a dispute on social media.

Gaffney and Tasharna Spiers had went to an unnamed woman’s house and assaulted her while she relaxed in a bath.

In one of the text messages, Gaffney, who is 18 weeks pregnant, told the man, “If you do not pay me £40 for an image I will tell your girlfriend you liked my photo.”

Prosecutor Caroline Bray said the messages were sent after the man liked photos of the OnlyFans star. Gaffney herself had even called her content a “filthy page.”

OnlyFans Jodie Gaffney pleaded guilty to blackmail.

Gaffney’s side argued that she made a “serious mistake” and “put her hands up to these matters at the first opportunity,” but the judge felt that she still had to be punished.

“I will not give you a second chance. It is a mean and unpleasant offense. It’s most certainly not part and parcel of what you were doing on social media,” Judge David Herbert KC said.

The model’s 22-month prison term was suspended for two years, and she will need to complete 45 rehabilitation activity days. She will only be jailed if she doesn’t comply.

This is hardly the first time an OnlyFans model’s wild antics have gotten them in trouble. Recently, a cop was outed as an OF star after accidentally pulling over one of her subscribers.