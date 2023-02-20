OnlyFans & Instagram model Coconut Kitty has died

Instagram & OnlyFans model Diana ‘CoconutKitty’ Deets has died, according to a message on her social media pages.

Over the last few years, Coconutkitty gained massive popularity as a digital artist as well as an Instagram and OnlyFans model.

She’s amassed over 5.4 million followers on her Instagram profile, as well as another 1.4 million followers on Twitter.

On February 19, 2023, a message posted on her social media pages revealed CoconutKitty had taken her own life.

OnlyFans & Instagram model CoconutKitty has died

In the hours since the messages were posted, they’ve received thousands of likes and millions of views.

It reads: “Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. It’s unfair. Life isn’t fair…”

Article continues after ad

The post went on to explain how she was a mom, sister, and detailed how much her family loved her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They ended the post with a message to fans to keep an eye out for the people they love.

“All we ask is that you check on your friends and loved ones. You never truly know what someone is going through. Call them and tell them you love them. You never know how much time you’ll have left with the people you love. We love you forever Coconut, rest easy beautiful,” it says.

Instagram: Coconutkittywins

The Instagram post was locked from comments, but fans on Twitter shared their condolences and memories of the OnlyFans model.

Article continues after ad

“We only commented back and forth, but she was always so positive,” one person said.

Another user replied: “We had a chance to talk once, she was incredibly sweet and helpful, very positive and caring. Out of her way to be helpful to me even on her busy crazy schedule. Sad to lose her, but hope she is in the best of places. Coconut as you asked me to call you… you will be missed.”

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).