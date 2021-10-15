Olivia Rodrigo explains why she’s started avoiding social media

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her opinions on social media, saying that releasing music in the age of social media can be really “daunting.”

19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo was previously best known for being an actress, in particular for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but after releasing her hit song ‘Drivers License’ in January 2021, she is now better known as a singer.

She released her debut album ‘Sour’ in May, which featured viral hits such as ‘Good 4 U’ and ‘Brutal,’ which have garnered her even more attention online and a huge fan base to boot.

Rodrigo has recently received a lot of backlash online for “copying” artists like Taylor Swift and Paramore with some of her latest songs, which ultimately led to her giving them writing credit on the relevant tracks.

However, that negativity is not an easy thing to shake off, and in an interview she did with Rolling Stone along with Alanis Morissette, Olivia opened up about some of the pitfalls of social media, and why she tries not to read things about herself online.

After Morissette revealed she stopped reading everything about her around the age of 22 because it “wasn’t really relevant to [her] personal growth,” Olivia related to her story.

“I’ve had a very similar experience,” she said. “Putting out music in the age of social media can be really daunting, and I think people hold young women to an incredibly unrealistic standard. I’ve taken the same route as you have and just don’t look at it.

“I don’t think anyone is meant to look at that stuff. I don’t think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk.”

She went on to explain that she’s been on Instagram since the age of 12, meaning she lived her adolescence out in front of people. “I think it’s hard to differentiate who you are as a person versus who you are as a person on Instagram,” she said.

Olivia has previously expressed her ‘disappointment’ in people trying to discredit her work regarding the copying accusations, saying that she feels as though “all music is inspired by each other.”