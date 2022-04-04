Olivia Rodrigo snubbed in Spotify best new artist party despite Grammy award

Popular singer Olivia Rodrigo was snubbed by Spotify after she was unable to attend their ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy party for being under 21-years-old. She ended up winning the award in that category.

Olivia Rodrigo has gone viral recently thanks to TikTok, where her songs Drivers License and Good 4 U have fueled massively viral trends used by creators all over the world.

While some of her music received backlash due to fans claiming she ripped off sounds from Paramore, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has defended Rodrigo.

After the Grammys on April 3, it was revealed Olivia was unable to attend Spotify’s ‘Best New Artist’ afterparty due to being under the age limit. And, she ended up winning the award in that category.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo snubbed at Spotify party due to her age

In a video from Clevver news, it was revealed that Olivia Rodrigo was not in attendance for this year’s annual Spotify Best New Artist showcase.

Several nominated artists were at the event including Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, and Arooj Aftab. However, the 19-year-old was not on the list as the party had a minimum age limit of 21 — the legal age to consume alcohol in Nevada.

However, she went on to win three Grammy awards during the ceremony. Olivia Rodrigo’s album ‘Sour’ won Best Pop Vocal Album, her song ‘Drivers License’ won Best Pop Solo Performance, and she won ‘Best New Artist.’

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 1:00 in the video)

The award-winning singer didn’t the Spotify party affect her experience, as the video also shows the ‘Good 4 u’ creator celebrating her three Grammy wins with Paris Hilton at a party she hosted herself after the event.

Read More: G FUEL actually adds Naruto Miso Ramen flavor after April Fools prank

Alongside her album, Rodrigo also partnered with Disney+ for a documentary based on her hit album, which is available to watch now.

For more entertainment news, check out how a Razer headset saved a gamer’s life.