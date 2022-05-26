Olivia Rodrigo shocked after being tricked by her own viral TikTok lookalike

Chart-topping music artist and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo was left slack-jawed after being completely hoodwinked by her strikingly convincing TikTok lookalike.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most popular music artists right now, and it’s not hard to see why.

First gaining traction with her roles in Disney’s Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo has since broken into the music scene with a meteoric rise to stardom.

Her song Driver’s License took over the internet early in 2021 — a trend that was certainly aided by its viral status on TikTok — and ever since then, it’s been nothing but success after success for the 19-year-old pop star.

Like many other celebrities, Rodrigo does have a few lookalikes, one of which has already cropped up online… but this latest doppelganger is leaving everyone stunned.

On May 25, 2022, one TikTok user posted a video of her sister at a concert. That in itself isn’t anything spectacular… except for the fact that her sister looks like the spitting image of Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to viral TikTok lookalike

Wearing double braids and a 90’s-style slip dress with chunky platform boots, it’s hard to see the doppelganger as anything other than Rodrigo — and even Rodrigo herself was blown away by the resemblance.

The Deja Vu singer took to the comments section to express her own sentiments toward her latest doppelganger, writing: “No, I thought she was me, too.”

The TikToker’s sister, Aurea Ocampo, was quick to react to being noticed by the artist and uploaded a video of herself reacting to the comment while browsing books in a Barnes & Noble store.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first Rodrigo lookalike that has shown up on TikTok; in November 2021, another one of her doppelgangers went viral on the platform, prompting the real artist to give a similarly shocked (but enthusiastic) reply.