Logo
Entertainment

Olivia Jade teases YouTube return a year after college admissions scandal

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:20

by Georgina Smith
Influencer Olivia Jade poses for an Instagram photo
Instagram: oliviajade

Share

youtube

YouTuber Olivia Jade has revealed she will be making a return to vlogging after a year of not uploading following the college admissions scandal involving her mother, actress Lori Loughlin.

In March 2019, Olivia Jade’s parents (actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli) were indicted as part of a college admissions scandal in which multiple people were accused of spending huge amounts of money to guarantee their child’s place at college.

Olivia was in freshman year at USC at the time, but had to leave after it was discovered that her parents had been involved in the scandal. They had tried to get her and her sister Isabella into USC on a rowing scholarship, despite neither actually participating in the sport.

Olivia Jade in a YouTube video

After the news broke, the young influencer didn’t upload until December of 2019, where she released a video title “Hi Again” in which she expressed her desire to start making videos again because she missed it, but informing fans that she was legally not allowed to speak about the scandal.

Shortly after she uploaded an everyday routine video, but since then her channel has remained inactive. The beauty influencer has however maintained a presence on her 1.2 million follower Instagram account.

Olivia Jade reveals YouTube return plans

But now over a year since she last posted, Olivia has revealed that she is set to make a YouTube comeback and has a vlog in the works.

In an Instagram story she wrote, “I genuinely just have the biggest smile on my face while editing. I’m starting to remember why I did this whole thing at 14. Brings genuine joy.”

The now 21-year-old also added, “I’m v excited for this new chapter and also a little mind blown – you guys haven’t seen a vlog of mine since I was… 19.”

Olivia has just over 1.8 million subscribers at the time of writing, and in the past, her videos regularly received millions of views – though what her engagement will be like this time around is yet unclear.

Many fans will no doubt be curious to see Olivia’s return to YouTube, though whether she is planning on uploading regularly remains to be seen.

Entertainment

Addison Rae blasts Ava Louise for publicly flirting with Bryce Hall

Published: 17/Jan/2021 22:22

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Addison Rae/Ava Louise

Share

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

After TikTok star Ava Louise appeared to publicly shoot her shot with Bryce Hall over on Instagram, his girlfriend Addison Rae made sure to mark her territory with some loved-up snaps.

TikToker Ava Louise has been making waves on social media today after a series of bizarre posts, with several of them appearing to be aimed at Sway House member and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Being sure to tag Bryce Hall, Ava Louise appeared to share a series of sexually explicit messages directed towards the influencer, telling Hall that she “wanted to have sex” with him, “didn’t care” that he had a girlfriend and even hinting that she DM’d him explicit material from her OnlyFans account.

It appears that Addison Rae got wind of the flirty posts, and while she didn’t comment on the situation directly, she jokingly posted a photo of herself hugging a grinning Hall while she pouted. Seemingly making sure Ava knew where Hall stood, she captioned the photo as “mine.” As well as commenting on Rae’s photo affirming that she’s his “baby forever”, Hall posted a photo of the two of his own around the same time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

However, even this didn’t seem to deter Ava, as she commented on Rae’s post offering to “share” Hall, remarking that she thinks Addison is “hot” too.

With drama page TikTok Room updating fans on the situation, it didn’t take long for celebrity columnist Perez Hilton to weigh in on the situation, as he suggested that Ava Louise was “a better fit” for Hall than Rae was.

This in turn attracted the attention of Bryce Hall’s mom, Leah Hall, who was quick to call out Hilton for his comment by asking him: “Why would you say that?”.

Given the bizarre nature of the messages Ava was sharing, fans began to suspect that her Instagram account had been hacked. As well as posting about Bryce Hall, the account also referred to other TikTok stars like Tony Lopez and Dixie D’Amelio.

As well as joking that Tony Lopez had “blocked her because she was over the age of consent,” Ava also appeared to proposition Dixie D’Amelio. Tagging D’Amelio in her Instagram story, Ava said that she knew Dixie “played for the other team” and made an explicit proposition to her.

While Ava appeared to rebuke claims that she had been hacked – saying in an Instagram comment that she was “not hacked, just h***y” – fans remain unconvinced.