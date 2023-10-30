Older couple receives sideline passes to Eagles game and couldn’t be happier

An older couple was more than happy to accept sideline passes to a Philadelphia Eagles game.

An older couple was walking around the entrance of Lincoln Financial Field where the Philadelphia Eagles play when they were given free sideline passes to the game.

Decked out in proper attire, the couple blended in just fine while they happily walked onto the turf field.

Their gratitude was actually so contagious that the internet fell in love with how wholesome their reaction was to the passes.

Internet falls in love with couple who graciously received sideline passes to Eagles game

Marie and Terrence were taking in the green, black, and white outside the Eagles’ stadium when they were approached by someone giving away free sideline passes.

Though it took many tries for a person to grab the white envelope with the passes inside, as the admin behind the viral video of Marie and Terrence attempted to hand them out to just about everyone they saw, the couple happily played into the game of ‘finders keepers.’

Once they opened the envelope and realized what was inside, Marie expressed how she had just been talking about the sidelines, wondering how people were able to access them.

Lucky for her and Terrence, the admin led them right to the sidelines to watch the Eagles warm-up.

Elated and grateful, Marie and Terrence both called their loved ones to gloat about where they were. As Terrence plugged his ear to share his happiness with someone, Marie could be heard right next to him yelling into her own phone, “Cynthia, you’ll never believe where I am!”

Marie, taking it all in, then waved to the cheerleaders who passed her by to begin their routines. She then was able to shake hands with former Eagles player DeSean Jackson.

After the video of Marie and Terrence went viral, the internet fell in love with them, saying, “I didn’t know this couple’s existence until one minute and 25 seconds ago, but I now love them with all my heart and they deserve every good thing ever.”

As well as, “So glad nobody else got the passes but them. They definitely went to the right people.”

Someone even asked how long Marie and Terrence could stay on the sidelines, as their happiness was just so contagious and wholesome.

And though the Eagles are 7-1, we’re quite sure that Marie and Terrence are undefeated.