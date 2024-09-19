Ocean Spray x Mean Girls juice collab announced to celebrate film’s 20th anniversary

Shut up! In an epic collaboration, Ocean Spray cranberry juice has partnered with Paramount to mark the 20th anniversary of the cult classic Mean Girls with the launch of Mean Girls x Ocean Spray Zero Sugar Cranberry and Mixed Berry Juice Drinks.

Just like the beloved film’s characters have evolved over time, so has Ocean Spray, offering a fresh, no-sugar twist on its classic flavors.

In case you missed it, cranberry juice cocktail had a brief, but memorable, cameo in the 2004 hit film, when Regina George, the queen bee herself, mistakenly assumed it was sugar-free. Two decades later, Ocean Spray is setting the record straight with its new Zero Sugar line of juice drinks. The revamped drinks have zero sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and are naturally sweetened with stevia, while still being packed with “fierce flavor.”

Paramount Pictures Regina George goes on a cranberry juice diet.

One of the most exciting parts of this collaboration is the return of Rajiv Surendra, who played the iconic character Kevin G in Mean Girls. Fans will remember Kevin G’s unforgettable rap from the school talent show, and now, Surendra is back with a bold, updated version called “Zero Sugars Given.”

“I’m grateful for fans’ continued love of the movie 20 years later, and partnering with Ocean Spray to recreate the talent show rap was such a blast from the past,” Surendra said. “Happy Mean Girls Day, everybody, and remember: don’t ever let the haters stop you from doing your thang!”

The Mean Girls x Ocean Spray Zero Sugar drinks come in two flavors, Cranberry and Mixed Berry, and are available nationwide for a limited time at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Publix, priced at $3.65.

Made with real fruit juice, each bottle has 0 grams of sugar and is an excellent source of Vitamin C, bringing a refreshing and guilt-free way to relive your favorite movie moments.

Ocean Spray These juices are so fetch.

To kick off the celebration, Ocean Spray will be handing out free samples of their Zero Sugar juice on Mean Girls Day, October 3rd, around New York’s Union Square. Fans will have the chance to enjoy these drinks in their limited-edition Mean Girls-themed packaging.

Whether you’re toasting to two decades of “fetch” or simply looking for a healthier juice option, Ocean Spray’s Mean Girls juices are here to keep you refreshed—and on trend. Just remember: don’t mix these up with regular cranberry juice, or Regina George might not approve.

