Obscene Santa display goes viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons

As festive spirits all across the globe gear up for Christmas, 2021, one TikTok user’s accidental obscene Santa display has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

For many, Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year. With presents, amazing food, and a good old party on the cards, the holiday is the light at the end of the darkened winter tunnel.

Of course, TikTokers have been quick to capitalize on the festive season, showing off their often extravagant Christmas decorations on the app.

One TikTok (now dubbed the “obscene Santa display”) has gone viral – and it’s not exactly hard to see why.

Advertisement

“Obscene” Santa display TikTok goes viral

In a clip entitled “just a tiny mistake,” TikTok user ambieannzzz has uploaded a video of her family’s robotic Santa display.

However, instead of waving away as it should do, she notes that her “husband forgot to zip-tie Santa’s hand up to WAVE.” In turn, this has accidentally made the light-up figure look as though he is performing what has been branded an “obscene” gesture.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

As you can imagine, the comments section is having an absolute blast. Even one of Amber’s neighbors chimed in, writing that “this is absolutely obscene. The overspray is nearly reaching my front yard!!”

Advertisement

One response claims that Amber was clearly “on the naughty list this year,” while others tell her to leave the festive icon alone as he “only comes once a year” and is giving them a “white Christmas.”

Either way, despite her Christmas decorations not going quite as planned, Amber’s rude Santa has warmed the hearts of people all across the globe. We just really, really hope we’re not on the naughty list this time around…