Nyanners mysteriously gains 100,000 followers following Twitch ban

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

VShojo star Nyanners was taken off Twitch for a day following her new outfit debut, forcing the VTuber to get a model change rushed out. However, in the aftermath of her 24-hour suspension, she has mysteriously gained 100,000 followers, nearing the 1 million mark.

Nyanners definitely uses her streams to push the boundaries, and her recent outfit on Twitch caught the ire of moderators on the platform for that exact reason. Her “Ancient” design didn’t leave much to the imagination, and toed the “inappropriate attire” line a bit too close.

The model, designed by VYUGEN’s Dya Rikku who streamed the creation process on Twitch in the preceding weeks, was enough to ban the VTuber for a day on the platform. However, it took the platform a number of days following her debut to take action.

“I’m assuming is cause my model might show a little too much skin, just confused cause it’s been almost a week since I started using it,” she said on November 4. “Dya worked so hard on it too so I feel awful, hopefully, we can figure something out for when I come back to not upset Twitch. I will be on my best behavior.”

Now donning a sweater that says ‘I love Jesus’ to block out the infringing bits, Twitch has given Nyanners the a-ok to return. Something else is different though, and that’s her follower count.

According to Socialblade, Nyanners’ Twitch following exploded after her unbanning. She went from 861,000 followers to 983,000, gaining more than 120,000 and pushing her close to the big 1 million mark.

SocialBlade Nyanners went from a slow climb to gaining a huge spike in followers after her Twitch unban.

Whether they are all legitimate remains to be seen though. Unbanned accounts on Twitch are known for having wildly inconsistent follower counts for the hours after the system recalibrates it all. The platform has also dealt with bots in the past boosting an account’s following by millions.

Dexerto has reached out to VShojo for comment about the situation. For now though, Nyanners sits less than 20,000 from the big 1 million, which she should hopefully be able to celebrate without too much controversy.