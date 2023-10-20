North West “spills the tea” about her dyslexia on TikTok live with mom Kim Kardashian

North West was “spilling the tea” about her dyslexia while on TikTok live with her mom Kim Kardashian.

North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, often takes to TikTok to partake in dance trends with her mom, as the two share a joint account.

Though she was briefly off TikTok this April to focus on her creativity, North made her way back to the platform for her following of 16.7M.

Most recently, North and her mom Kardashian were on TikTok live. However, Kardashian had to shut the stream down before North spilled all the tea.

TikTok: kimandnorth North West and her mom Kim Kardashian have had a joint TikTok account since 2021.

Kim Kardashian says she “purposely” doesn’t talk about North’s dyslexia

North and her mom were recently streaming on TikTok live when North began revealing that she has dyslexia.

While she was looking at her phone, North asked her mom how to spell a word and then said, “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Kardashian then took North’s phone and seemingly typed out what she needed to be typed. Kardashian then responded to North’s comment about her learning ability, saying, “You are sure spilling the tea on here.”

North didn’t stop there, as she then asked viewers, “Should I drop an album?” To which her mom responded, “North I’m going to get off this live right now because you just are really saying way too much.”

Kardashian then expressed that she “purposely” doesn’t talk about things that North is “going through.”

Though North and Kardashian are fairly open with their lives on TikTok, Kardashian does have rules in place for their usage of the social media platform.

To be able to use the TikTok that they launched in 2021, North has to abide by a couple of orders — the comments have to be turned off on their videos and North is also not allowed to scroll.