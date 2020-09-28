Noah Beck teases Dixie D'Amelio over their rumored relationship

Amid denial that her and Noah Beck are an item, Dixie D’Amelio has released a YouTube video where she and Noah interview each other, and many fans think the romantic tension is practically undeniable.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have sprung forth into the spotlight as TikTok’s favorite couple (kind of) following the split between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, and the even earlier end of sister Charli D’Amelio and Lil’ Huddy’s romance.

Advertisement

Despite paparazzi video that show them getting up close and personal with each other, they have repeatedly denied theories that they are secretly dating, saying that they are “just best friends, just good friends.”

But Noah’s appearance in Dixie’s recent music video for the remix of her song “Be Happy” catapulted fans of the pair back into speculation.

Advertisement

To many fans, the kiss that they shared at the end of the video all but confirmed that the two stars were romantically involved with each other, but Noah and Dixie maintained that it was all an act for the video.

However in a recent episode of “The Dixie D’Amelio Show” on Dixie’s YouTube channel she interviewed Noah, in what turned out to be an insanely flirtatious chat, sending fans’ heads spinning.

Read More: Nessa Barret reveals first look at her brand new Tesla Model 3

Noah asked Dixie to “describe your dream boy, and don’t describe me,” with Dixie hitting back with a “wasn’t going to.” He asked her if she likes guys who are “around 6ft, tan, brown hair, hazel eyes,” with Dixie again shutting him down with a simple “no.”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8PprcRWG5U

When asked why she chose him to be in the music video, Dixie explains that she “just didn’t want to kiss a random guy.” Noah stressed again “why me?” and she replies that they “were friends, no longer,” resulting in Noah reaching across to put his hand on hers saying “yeah we’re no longer friends,” leaving Dixie giggling.

Noah didn’t slow down though, throwing out cheeky comments like “what can I do to make you mine,” and “if I asked you out right now what would you say?”

Without any actual confirmation of a relationship, fans have been left baffled as Noah and Dixie switch between flirting and denial. But whatever is going on between the pair, their followers definitely think it’s adorable.