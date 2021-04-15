Noah Beck reveals how he told Dixie D’Amelio he loved her for the first time - Dexerto

As a guest on the 2 Chix podcast, TikTok star Noah Beck revealed how he told Dixie he loved her for the first time – saying he didn’t quite get the reaction he was expecting.

Dixie and Noah confirmed their relationship back in October 2020, and the couple has been going strong ever since, securing plenty of fans who are invested in their relationship.

The pair are obviously open about their relationship now, but back when they first started seeing each other, they made sure to keep it on the down-low, as many influencers do when entering into a new romance.

But fans quickly figured out that there could be something going on between the two popular TikTok stars after Dixie released the music video for her song ‘Be Happy,’ in which the pair shared a kiss. They eventually went on to reveal that they were in a relationship.

Now, Noah has revealed that on the set for the music video, he actually told Dixie that he loved her for the first time – though the moment was rather unexpected.

While they were being filmed talking to each other with the song playing in the background, Dixie told Noah “you literally hate me” after what Noah described as “an awkward silence.”

“You were like, ‘you literally hate me’ and I was like, ‘stop, I literally love you,” Noah explained.

The moment clearly surprised both stars, with Dixie saying, “I didn’t say anything, because I thought it was a complete accident so I didn’t wanna say it back, because I was like ‘Oh my god, he hates me.”

Noah recalled that Dixie asked him if he meant what he said, and he replied, “Yeah, every bit of it, but I didn’t mean for it to come out that way.” However, Dixie still didn’t say it back.

“You didn’t say anything until like 45 minutes later when they cut me. They were like ‘Noah, you’re wrapped,” and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go home.’ And then you came up to me, and you were like, ‘I love you too.”

The adorable story gave fans even more of an insight into not only the process of filming the YouTube video, but how their relationship progressed in its early days.