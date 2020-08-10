Noah Beck responds to backlash over "homophobic" Sway LA TikTok

TikTok star and Sway House member Noah Beck has addressed the massive backlash he’s received after taking part in a group video that some critics are deeming “homophobic.”

Noah Beck is a recent addition to the Sway House, a content group full of TikTok and YouTube stars who collaborate on video ideas and other social media projects, much like the Hype House and Team 10.

While the Sway House is full of super-popular influencers, the group has come under fire as of late, after posting a video of themselves dancing to a song with motions that many critics are finding offensive.

The video in question shows Beck and the Sway boys dancing to Ayo Eisha’s song “Eisha No!” which features a lyric that says, “Look at the way that I walk.”

Noah Beck’s original TikTok which many are calling homophobic. Audio has been removed due to copyright. Song was Ayo Eisha’s “Eisha No!”, specifically the part where they say “Look at the way that I walk”. pic.twitter.com/f9w6Aa9Tmz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 10, 2020

During this point in the song, the group walks in a way that some feel are mocking gay men, with commenters finding the dance moves offensive and homophobic.

One commenter spoke out on the issue underneath the original TikTok, writing, “Kinda sus bro,” to which Beck replied, “HAHA, that’s the point silly.”

Both the original TikTok and Beck’s response to the subject have been met with intense scrutiny online — but some are finding the tea around this particular scenario to be somewhat dry.

While many are calling out the dance moves as offensive, others are debating if the “walk” wasn’t simply meant to poke fun at sassy women, while others debate that the choreography is merely goofy, in general.

“I don’t understand how it’s homophobic,” one user wrote via Instagram. “That’s basically people saying that only gay men can act feminine, when that’s not true, ‘cause guys can act feminine and not be gay.”

“It isn’t even funny,” another argued. “I’m not even gay, but those type of boys would’ve definitely bullied the ‘feminine’ gay kids and are doing this for a trend.”

While neither Beck nor Sway LA have said more at the time of writing, Beck and the House remain a subject of scrutiny as users continue to weigh in with their takes on the controversial video, which boasted over 8 million views before being deleted due to apparent copyright infringement.