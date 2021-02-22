Logo
Entertainment

Noah Beck demands Bryce Hall apologize to Dixie for “disrespectful” stripper prank

Published: 22/Feb/2021 6:13 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 6:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Noah Beck Dixie D'Amelio Bryce Hall Prank
Twitter: Dixie D'Amelio

Share

Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

Noah Beck wants Bryce Hall to apologize to Dixie D’Amelio for the “disrespectful” stripper prank he played on them and insisted he wasn’t in on it.

Bryce Hall is known for playing pranks from time to time. He loves putting his friends on the spot in bizarre and awkward situations and recording their reactions on his YouTube channel. 

However, Noah Beck didn’t expect he would become the butt of the joke. Bryce blindfolded him and made him listen to loud music. Noah thought it was going to play out like a classic Fear Factor episode. But instead, he found himself swarmed by dancing strippers. 

While it was happening, Bryce video-called Dixie D’Amelio to show her what was happening and filmed her reaction. However, she wasn’t amused and assumed the worst, then hung up. It didn’t sit well with the D’Amelio family. Even her mom slammed him for it.

Bryce realized he took it too far. He contacted her and confirmed it was all his idea. He even explained Noah had no idea what was happening and was as much a victim of the prank as she was. But she didn’t seem convinced, and fans feared the situation created unnecessary tension. 

Paparazzi approached Noah and asked him about it. “Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line,” he said. “It was a bit disrespectful, and he apologized to me. But he shouldn’t be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie. But he knows. There’s really not much more to it.”

“I had no idea what it was,” he added. “I thought it was going to be a cute little animal… or some kind of scary animal. I didn’t think it was going to be strippers. But it is what it is. Some people were like, ‘Oh, he definitely knew.’ But I would not let that happen.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:40.

In other words, he doubled down on claims that he had no idea what to expect in the prank. Most fans believe him and feel like he got caught up in a bad situation.

However, some are still convinced he knew what was happening and changed his tone after all the backlash.

The key takeaway, though, is there seems to be no hard feelings between them. Noah and Bryce appear to be on good terms. But it might take Dixie a little longer to forgive and forget.

Entertainment

Alexandra Botez defends PogChamps 3 after chess GM slams “sad” Twitch event

Published: 22/Feb/2021 5:16 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 5:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Alexandra Botez Pogchamps Twitch Chess Grandmaster
Instagram: Alexandra Botez

Share

Alexandra Botez Twitch

Alexandra Botez defended PogChamps 3 after chess grandmaster Yan Nepomniachtchi slammed the “sad” Twitch tournament event, and expressed concern about it replacing “real chess” moving forward.

The internet has been going crazy over PogChamps 3, an online amateur chess tournament filled with Twitch streamers and celebrities including Logic, Pokimane, MrBeast, Myth, and xQc.

Chess.com claims it has done wonders for the scene and the broader chess community. They reported a massive increase in the number of people playing chess on their website since the tournament’s first iteration began in 2020.

However, not everyone shares their enthusiasm. Chess grandmaster Yan Nepomniachtchi slammed the event, which prompted Twitch streamer and chess master Alexandra Botez to sympathize but disagree with his claims.

Instagram/missbotez
Alexandra Botez has helped popularize chess on Twitch.

“With all respect towards Chess.com and [the] amount of work they put into promoting chess, PogChamps 3 [is] popcorn stuff [and] is replacing and displacing any real chess content, and this is just terrifying,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I understand where Yan is coming from, especially as someone [who has] worked hard his entire life to get into the world top 10,” wrote Alexandra in response. “It would be absurd if, say, NBA players had less viewership and less sponsorship than streamers playing casual pickup basketball.”

“That being said, PogChamps isn’t to blame for a money/general appeal problem chess has always had,” she added. “On the contrary, the event helps grow the pool of viewers potentially interested in elite events like Tata Steel.”

It’s not the first time Alexandra Botez has butted heads with chess grandmasters. She’s clashed with Hikaru ‘GMHikaru’ Nakamura several times.

It all started when he accused her of miscategorzing Twitch streams, and then it snowballed again several months later.

Love it or hate it, PogChamps 3 has drawn a lot of attention to chess, especially from people who wouldn’t usually be interested. It will be interesting to see how the discussion develops, and if we get a PogChamps 4 soon or later too.