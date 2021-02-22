Noah Beck demands Bryce Hall apologize to Dixie for “disrespectful” stripper prank

Noah Beck wants Bryce Hall to apologize to Dixie D’Amelio for the “disrespectful” stripper prank he played on them and insisted he wasn’t in on it.

Bryce Hall is known for playing pranks from time to time. He loves putting his friends on the spot in bizarre and awkward situations and recording their reactions on his YouTube channel.

However, Noah Beck didn’t expect he would become the butt of the joke. Bryce blindfolded him and made him listen to loud music. Noah thought it was going to play out like a classic Fear Factor episode. But instead, he found himself swarmed by dancing strippers.

While it was happening, Bryce video-called Dixie D’Amelio to show her what was happening and filmed her reaction. However, she wasn’t amused and assumed the worst, then hung up. It didn’t sit well with the D’Amelio family. Even her mom slammed him for it.

Bryce realized he took it too far. He contacted her and confirmed it was all his idea. He even explained Noah had no idea what was happening and was as much a victim of the prank as she was. But she didn’t seem convinced, and fans feared the situation created unnecessary tension.

Paparazzi approached Noah and asked him about it. “Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line,” he said. “It was a bit disrespectful, and he apologized to me. But he shouldn’t be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie. But he knows. There’s really not much more to it.”

“I had no idea what it was,” he added. “I thought it was going to be a cute little animal… or some kind of scary animal. I didn’t think it was going to be strippers. But it is what it is. Some people were like, ‘Oh, he definitely knew.’ But I would not let that happen.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:40.

In other words, he doubled down on claims that he had no idea what to expect in the prank. Most fans believe him and feel like he got caught up in a bad situation.

However, some are still convinced he knew what was happening and changed his tone after all the backlash.

The key takeaway, though, is there seems to be no hard feelings between them. Noah and Bryce appear to be on good terms. But it might take Dixie a little longer to forgive and forget.