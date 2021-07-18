Nmplol blames “ill” Twitch chatters for stopping his & Malena’s cooking streams

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom told his viewers that he and partner Malena Tudi would no longer be doing their legendary cooking streams – due to them attracting the wrong kinds of viewer.

Nick Polom is one of Twitch’s top streamers, and has seen his popularity continue to grow over the course of 2021. At the start of the year, his channel was just shy of 600k followers. Now, he’s fast approaching the 900k mark.

And a huge part of his success is down to his very successful cooking streams, where, together with partner Malena, they’ll often involve other big-name streamers such as Ludwig Ahgren, Chance ‘sodapoppin’ Morris, and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as they chef up some culinary delights.

Unfortunately for fans of Polom’s cooking streams, however, it seems like they could be on their way out due to the nature of the viewership the content attracts.

On his July 17 Twitch stream, as they were playing on the OfflineTV rust server. Nick and Malena explained that they would be stopping cooking streams – despite the viewership numbers they pull in.

“We’ve decided to no longer do Just Chatting,” Nick said. “It might be way more viewers, but they’re just so ill, and I just don’t need it.”

“So we’re just gonna be playing games: this, Apex. No more cooking, no.”

And Malena was quick to back Nick up. She added: “After all the sh*t we’ve dealt with recently, we don’t want the viewers.”

But Nick couldn’t resist a quick bit of dry humor. “We made enough money not to have to milk them anymore,” he quipped.

Cooking streams had become such an iconic part of Nick’s channel over the past year, and it will be interesting to see how he and Malena innovate with new kinds of content in the future.