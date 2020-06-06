Ninja slams Jake Paul's "disgusting" content after his arrest

Mixer streamer and Fortnite veteran Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has criticized American YouTuber Jake Paul, after he was arrested for criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Jake Paul originally came under fire after videos surfaced showing him present at disturbances in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He then responded to the accusations, stating that while he was present, he was not participating in any illegal activities. However, it has since become public that he was arrested for his presence, charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Paul was seen present as protestors threw objects at buildings and set off fireworks.

Despite Paul's statement defending himself, the YouTuber's older brother, Logan, was also among those who criticized his presence. Now Ninja has joined the criticism, making some strong comments while live on June 4.

"He made this statement," Ninja said, "like, 'I was just trying to show support, shed light, bring awareness'... Logan Paul actually had a really good take on the whole situation, he had his podcast and the clip went viral."

"And Jake had his opportunity," Ninja continued. "All he had to do was just peacefully protest, record it, spread awareness, be positive. Not act like a f**king jack*ss. But instead, he pulls a classic Jake Paul, and records the looting and the rioting."

Blevins then turned his attention to other behavior Paul has exhibited, and the content he continues to make. He stated that, while he doesn't want to see Paul in prison, it's clear the YouTuber "doesn't give a sh*t about his record"

"I don't want to be too harsh," Ninja finished. "But let's be real - the stuff and the content that Jake Paul [makes]... it's just disgusting. The fake relationships, the making out, the half-naked [people]."

Many people have echoed Ninja's comments, that Paul is trying to use a nationwide movement to make personal content. While Blevins suggests there was an opportunity for Paul to make "positive" content, any attempts to do so have been overshadowed by his presence and subsequent arrest.